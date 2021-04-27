School: Underwood High School
Future plans: Le Roy will attend North Dakota State University and plans to study either agronomy or crop science.
Accomplishments: Underwood High School senior Mikayla Le Roy enjoys living and working on the family farm, handling livestock and operating equipment such as tractors and augers. She said that while it is a lot of work and can sometimes be stressful, it is still fun. “My favorite part of working there would be running equipment and learning new technology with how things work on the farm,” Le Roy said. The daughter of James and Debra Le Roy, of Underwood, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Le Roy participates in a variety of extracurricular activities. For the past four years she has played basketball and softball, taken stats for volleyball and played saxophone in the school band. Le Roy also takes on many leadership roles in her school. She is the student council president and has been the class secretary and treasurer for four years. She is responsible for taking notes during class meetings and keeping track of class finances. She said she enjoys having these positions and being a role model for her peers. “It means a lot because I like being a leader and I think helping others is very important,” Le Roy said. Two years ago Le Roy took on another leadership position as a yearbook editor. She said that she wasn’t always interested in being a part of yearbook but found that after she tried it, she had a knack for designing. “I needed an extra credit so I tried out yearbook and I actually liked designing,” Le Roy said. “Making the yearbook pages is really fun for me.” Le Roy maintains a 3.8 GPA while taking dual credit courses. She said her favorite subjects are math and science. “My education is important because I have long-term goals of taking over the family farm,” Le Roy said. “To succeed in that career, you have to have good grades in order to get scholarships or get into good schools.” Science teacher Tania Eichorst said Le Roy is bright, compassionate and an active leader in the classroom. Eichorst said Le Roy works hard to maintain good grades and fully understand the material being taught. “I have watched this young woman develop both academically and personally into a mature individual, ready to face life’s challenges,” Eichorst wrote in a letter of recommendation. Le Roy is a National Honor Society member and has attended the local Masonic Honors Banquet for her performance in school and the community. She enjoys volunteering at a local haunted house as an actress. “Volunteering in the community and helping others is important because there are always people who are struggling and need more than what I might need,” Le Roy said. “Helping them out is a privilege for me.”
Parents' names: James and Debra Le Roy