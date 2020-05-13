{{featured_button_text}}

School: Bismarck State College

Future plans: Transfer to NDSU Majoring in Finance.

Accomplishments: Because of the 31 credits I was able to attain in High School I will graduate with my Associates before I turn 19.

Extracurriculars: CRU, Vice President of PTK, intramural sports.

Favorite quote: "Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise." -Unknown

Favorite memory: making lifelong friends.

Advice to future generations: Study in the Library and Union to stay on task. You also make great friends being apart of the extra curricular activities and clubs.

Parents' names: Ty & Natalie Larson

0
0
0
0
0