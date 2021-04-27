School: New Salem-Almont High School
Accomplishments: New Salem-Almont High School senior Travis Kunkel takes pride in being involved with his small town community. The 18-year-old juggles many leadership roles within his school including drum major, speech captain, stage manager and yearbook editor. “My proudest achievement is holding the positions that I have after looking up to the people who had it for so many years before me,” Kunkel said. “The biggest accomplishment is finally being able to achieve it after knowing that you worked hard and knowing that other people believe in you, too.” The son of Kevin and Charys Kunkel, of New Salem, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Kunkel also takes part in student council, acalympics and is a Future Farmers of America member. When he isn’t at school, Kunkel helps out on his family’s farm and works part time at Tellmann’s Market. Tellmann’s Market manager Janna Tellmann said Kunkel is an “efficient” worker who is able to make anyone laugh with a great joke or one-liner. “Travis brings out the best in many and always has a bright smile on his face,” Tellmann wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He is hard-working and is not afraid to ask if someone needs his help.” The Christians In Action Youth Group member said he enjoys giving back to his community and helping people in need. He especially enjoys volunteering at soup kitchens since cooking is a favorite hobby of his. “It makes you feel good knowing that you're doing something for your community and is greatly beneficial for those who truly need it or who are deprived of other things we take for granted,” he said. So far, Kunkel has had a 4.0 GPA and has been on the A honor roll every semester. He scored a 31 out of 36 on his ACT college entrance exam. Kunkel’s favorite class is his cooperative work experience where he acts as a student aide to his school’s technology coordinator. He enjoys working with computers and helping out his fellow classmates with technology issues. Kunkel said his family plays a big role in his academics. He said they support him by being understanding and by attending his events. “You know they care,” he said. “My mother had to be in Fargo for something but she felt so bad that she couldn't make it to a band concert and to me, it wasn't that big of a deal, but to know that it was to her, it meant a lot. You know they got your back and they really want you to do well. I just know that they're proud.” When it comes to being a leader, Kunkel said it is important to actively participate to show others that you want to be there and to foster a positive atmosphere. He said it is also important to recognize when others should take the lead. “You don’t have to be a leader all the time,” he said. “I think it’s OK to be a follower when you know you should be while still having the ability to step up when needed.” Kunkel plans on majoring in computer science at either North Dakota State University or Minnesota State University Moorhead. He wants to use his computer knowledge and abilities to offer IT maintenance and support.
