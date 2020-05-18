{{featured_button_text}}

School: Century High School

Future plans: Teacher

Accomplishments: Honors of Distinction Graduate, Presidential Award of educational excellence, 3 year member of National Honor Society

Extracurriculars: Competitive Dancer at Let's Dance Studio

Favorite quote: "Everything happens for a reason." - Wesley Thomas

Favorite memory: Being able to participate and assist with 3rd graders, which made me realize how much I want to be a teacher.

Advice to future generations: It goes really fast...so enjoy every second!

Parents' names: Kim and Scott Klein

0
0
0
0
0