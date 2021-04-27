School: Century High School
Future plans: Keller will attend the University of Arizona next fall and study biology.
Accomplishments: Bismarck Century High School senior Paige Keller is captain of the varsity girls swim and dive team and has been part of its last five state championships. “I spend a lot of time in the water and if I'm not at home, I’m at the pool,” Keller said. “I call it my second home.” The 18-year-old daughter of Thomas and Stephanie Halvorson, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Keller is the record-holder in the 200-meter freestyle relay in North Dakota High School Activities Association-sponsored swimming and USA Swimming. She started swimming just six years ago. “I started later than most, but I work hard every day because swimming is a big passion of mine,” she said. Outside of the school season, Keller competes with the Aquastorm swim club and has been a member of 10 consecutive state championship teams. “She is a team player and tries to make her teammates feel supported by cheering them on and supporting them in their success,” Aquastorm head coach Jeff Steele wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Her performance in our program and the other programs she is involved in are a good indication of how she will perform in the next phase of her life.” Her competitive spirit goes beyond the pool. In 2018, Keller was a state winner and national qualifier with a health career display she entered in an event run through the HOSA career and technical student organization. She has been a violin player in chamber orchestra for four years and took first at state three times. She has been playing the violin since she was 6. Keller also is a member of the student council and the Spanish club. Another passion of Keller's is her volunteer work. The National Honor Society member is an Outstanding Volunteer Award recipient, having served close to 100 hours in her community. “I feel it is important to give back because the community does so much for me with all of my extracurricular activities and in my personal life,” Keller said. “It's a rewarding feeling giving back to the community and just being a part of it.” Keller regularly volunteers with the Corpus Christi Church and enjoys playing her violin at hospitals and assisted living facilities. Her favorite way to get involved is with United Sound, a peer mentoring program that pairs students who have special needs with their peers in band and orchestra. “I love being a part of United Sound,” Keller said. “We are able to use what we know to help others. So for me, it’s playing the violin and helping students learn the music, enjoy the music and be able to play the music.” Keller has taken three advanced placement courses and two dual credit courses. She has a weighted GPA of 4.0. She believes academics should always come first. A big influence of Keller’s is her late grandfather, who battled colon cancer for eight years. He attended her extracurricular events and taught her life skills such as patience. Her favorite memory of him is eating ice cream and playing cards. “He was one of the biggest role models I had,” she said. The health care workers who helped her grandfather inspired Keller to pursue a career in the medical field. She aspires to be a small business owner and open her own dermatology office. “I want to help people,” Keller said. “Over the years I've focused on my skin a lot. I've had a few struggles with it. I want to help people face their acne and help them not feel bad about their skin.”
Parents' names: Thomas and Stephanie Halvorson