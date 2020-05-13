{{featured_button_text}}
Kautzman, Jocelyn

School: New Salem Almont High School

Future plans: Attending Black Hills State University for Human Services

Accomplishments: Lettering in band and choir, plaque for being in band for 4 years

Extracurriculars: Band, Choir, Varsity Football Cheerleading

Favorite quote: "Little by little, day by day, what is meant for you will find its way" -Anonymous

Favorite memory: Putting chickens in the high school for senior pranks

Advice to future generations: Be yourself. Enjoy school because it goes by fast, make sure to treasure every moment you have

Parents' names: Jill Doll and Bruce Kautzman

