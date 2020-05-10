Kautz, Sidney

School: Legacy High School
Future plans: Plans to head to basic training for the National Guard, then will attend NDSU for industrial engineering in the spring.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, 3 yr National Honor Society member. Won scholarships from: Masonic Foundation, Bismarck Kiwanis Club, Dollars for Scholars, and Simle Middle School
Extracurriculars: Legacy Key Club, lettered in basketball, volleyball, softball and track and field. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Favorite quote: Isaiah 43: 1-2"Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you"
Favorite memory: Going on a cruise with my mom, getting to experience new countries and enjoying our time together.
Advice to future generations: Do everything you can to prepare yourself for your future.
Parents' names: Mike and Reva Kautz