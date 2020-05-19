School: Century High School
Future plans: Attend NDSU and major in Biology/ Pre-med
Accomplishments: Involved in National Honors society where she received outstanding volunteer award twice. She also graduated with honors and just recently received an academic scholarship through NDSU along with the North Dakota scholarship.
Extracurriculars: She was involved in volleyball for two years and track and field for four years. She student managed the hockey team for two years as well. She has been involved in National honors society for three years and was President for two of them.
Favorite quote: "The purpose of life, after all, is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience." – Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite memory: The Howard Wood track meet my junior year when one of our athletes ran the special 800m and we ran up and jumped on her after she won.
Advice to future generations: Get to know as many people as you can.
Parents' names: Terri and Kerry Kaseman