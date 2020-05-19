Jeffers, Anna

School: Century High School
Future plans: Attend UND and major in nursing.
Favorite memory: Going to the Bahamas for our Orchestra trip.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy every minute.
Parents' names: Josh and Jenn Jeffers
School: Century High School
Future plans: Attend UND and major in nursing.
Favorite memory: Going to the Bahamas for our Orchestra trip.
Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy every minute.
Parents' names: Josh and Jenn Jeffers