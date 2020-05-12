{{featured_button_text}}
Heiser, Alexander

School: Century High School

Future plans: I plan to attend the University of Minnesota next year. I hope to get a degree in mathematics or science, and I hope to participate in undergraduate research.

Accomplishments: Valedictorian National Merit Finalist Academic All State Gold Presidential Award Winner National Honor Society

Extracurriculars: Debate, Math, Science Bowl, Science Olympiad, Cross Country, Track, Piano, Viola

Favorite memory: My favorite memory from school was getting to go on a trip to Orlando with my orchestra class.

Advice to future generations: Don't focus on achieving academic merit. Instead, work towards your greater goals, and academic success will come as a result.

Parents' names: Nancy Heiser, Alex Heiser

