Hauser, Breana

School: Century High School
Future plans: Hauser plans to attend North Dakota State University and major in nursing through the Direct Admission Nursing Program. She hopes to one day works as a nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine.
Accomplishments: Century High School senior Breana Hauser is the president of the HOSA-Future Health Professionals club. She enjoys leading her peers and attending conferences and events. In the 2020 state competition, Hauser took first place in the forensic science event and third place in the creative problem solving event. Medical related careers teacher Jessica Schafer said as president, Hauser demonstrates strong leadership abilities and is easy to work with due to her positive personality. “Breana shows a strong passion and interest in pursuing a career in the nursing field,” Schafer wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Breana works extremely hard to not only accomplish her goals but to exceed expectations every time. She is a genuine student that cares for others.” The daughter of Jean Ball, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized next week, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Hauser has been involved in cross country, track and dance. The cross county captain said she enjoys running because of the physical and social benefits it provides. “Cross country has a really special atmosphere compared to any other sports I’ve been in,” Hauser said. “It’s really family-like and we bond so deeply when we’re on runs together.” Hauser is also a member of the Spanish club and serves as the National Honor Society club president. She was previously involved in student council, Students Against Destructive Decisions and jazz choir. Hauser works as a certified nursing assistant at the Baptist Health Care Center. She said it is a rewarding job since she gets to have a close relationship with her residents while also preparing for a future in nursing. From a young age, Hauser wanted to pursue a career in the medical field. She said she was inspired by the nurses who helped her father before he died of cancer in 2009. “When he was sick, we had hospice nurses at our home and I thought it was the coolest thing ever that they were there,” Hauser said. “They were just so kind to us and so helpful. So ever since then I really thought that the medical field was the place for me to be.” The National Technical Honor Society member said she enjoys giving back to her community wherever, and whenever, she gets the chance. One of her favorite places to volunteer is at the Bismarck Senior Center. “When you help others, you also help yourself,” Hauser said. “There’s such a need in the community and if you can fill it, that’s so beneficial for everyone.” Hauser maintains a 4.1 weighted GPA and scored a 32 on her college entrance exam. The AP Scholar Award winner has taken six advanced placement classes and three dual credit classes. She said she takes harder classes to better prepare herself for a successful future. “I think it’s really important to take all the opportunities you’re given in the present so that you can make life easier for yourself in the future,” Hauser said.
Parents' names: Jean Ball