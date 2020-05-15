School: Century High School
Future plans: Attend BSC in the Engineering Technology program
Accomplishments: 2019 AAA State Football Championship, 2019 WDA Football Champions, First football team in Century school history to go undefeated!
Extracurriculars: Football Track & Field Gamers Club
Favorite quote: "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me." – Michael Scott
Favorite memory: Spending time hanging with my friends at Homecoming.
Advice to future generations: Live life, always grab the chance that is ahead of you.
Parents' names: Chad and Marcella Hasche