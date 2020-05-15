{{featured_button_text}}

School: Century High School

Future plans: Attend BSC in the Engineering Technology program

Accomplishments: 2019 AAA State Football Championship, 2019 WDA Football Champions, First football team in Century school history to go undefeated!

Extracurriculars: Football Track & Field Gamers Club

Favorite quote: "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me." – Michael Scott

Favorite memory: Spending time hanging with my friends at Homecoming.

Advice to future generations: Live life, always grab the chance that is ahead of you.

Parents' names: Chad and Marcella Hasche

