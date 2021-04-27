Gehring, Gage

School: Garrison High School
Future plans: Gehring plans to attend Minot State University and major in elementary education.
Accomplishments: Garrison High School senior Gage Gehring is a leader in his school and throughout his community. The homecoming king dedicates himself to academics, sports and serving others. Football and basketball coach Justin Folk said you can always rely on Gehring to work hard and give everything his all. “Gage is an outstanding student, player and exceptional person,” Folk wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Gage has one of the highest levels of integrity of any student at Garrison High School. You can often see him doing the right thing, and he doesn't do it to put on a show. He does it because that is the person that Gage is.” The son of Benjamin and Collette Gehring, of Garrison, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. One of Gehring’s favorite pastimes is sports. He plays varsity football, basketball and baseball. Gehring also plays American Legion baseball. In 2020, his team, the Titans, placed seventh in the state tournament. Gehring said it is one of his proudest achievements. “Going to the state tournament in Legion baseball is something that’ll always stick with me,” he said. “It was a crazy thing; we went from maybe not even playing (due to the coronavirus pandemic) to throwing a season together and having a state tournament. We were major underdogs, and we pulled through.” Gehring is a member of the prom committee, Acalympics team and Math Track team. He plays the trumpet in band. He said he especially enjoys playing in the pep band because of the fun atmosphere and songs. “It’s always fun to play songs you know,” he said. In the summer, Gehring does lawn care and maintenance work. He weeds, mows, rakes and helps out with any other yard projects. In his free time, Gehring enjoys hunting, fishing and volunteering. He serves in church services, plays taps for military funerals and volunteers at his local food pantry. He said it is important to support the community that supports you. “They’ve provided a lot for me, so I feel like volunteering is just something that I can do to give back to them,” he said. Gehring maintains a 3.3 GPA and scored a 23 on his college entrance exam. He said it is important to take your education seriously since it will set you up for life. “I want to set a good example for the younger generation in that if you work hard in school, you’ll succeed in life,” he said. Gehring plans to attend Minot State University and major in elementary education.
Parents' names: Benjamin and Collette Gehring