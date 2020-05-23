Fornshell, Nicole

School: Century High School
Future plans: Attend Concordia College, Moorhead, MN and major in social work with a minor in psychology.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, President's Education Award recipient, National Honor Society, Presidential Scholarship and Conductor's Choice Scholarship at Concordia College
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Wind Ensemble, Burleigh County 4-H
Favorite quote: "Life isn't meant to be easy, it's meant to be lived. Sometimes happy, other times rough... but with every up and down you learn lessons that make you strong."
Advice to future generations: Pursue the things you are passionate about, regardless of other's opinions. Be prepared to change course when opportunity arises.
Parents' names: Paul and Julie Fornshell