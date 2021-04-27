School: Century High School
Future plans: Fode plans on entering the medical field and is interested in dermatology or gynecology. While she is still deciding on where to go, she said the University of Chicago is a favorite.
Accomplishments: Century High School senior Rylie Fode has been an editor for the school newspaper since she was a sophomore. As the current editor-in-chief, Fode pushes her staff to create longer, in-depth stories. “It’s important to me that we’re putting out good, quality information, but I think the thing I enjoy the most about being in this leadership role is that I get to help other people grow and find their strengths and help them find their love for journalism,” Fode said. The daughter of Rosann and Shaun Fode, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Newspaper adviser Mary Van said that under Fode’s leadership, the Century Star's first issue of the year was the best she has seen. “I am constantly impressed with the level of maturity and empathy Rylie possesses and applies to collaborative work,” Van wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is not only motivated and has excellent work ethic, Rylie cares about the people she leads.” While she isn’t planning for a career in journalism, Fode hopes to write for her future college's newspaper. “I get to write about things that are actually happening and are impacting our world today,” Fode said. “It’s a good outlet for me because I get to talk about those things but it also makes me feel like I’m doing what I can to help.” Fode is a member of Century’s speech team. She participates in the impromptu and serious prose categories. She placed first at regionals in 2019 and 2020. “I think the team dynamic we have is just so great,” Fode said. “There isn’t any competitiveness amongst us. Whenever one of us succeeds, no one is ever bitter that that other person did better than them. We all support each other and just want everyone to do well, and that is something that I really like being a part of.” Fode is a National Honor Society member and enjoys volunteering at Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe. She also works as a lifeguard at the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center. She maintains a 4.2 weighted GPA and scored a 32 on her ACT college entrance exam. She is taking her seventh advanced placement course. The AP Scholar will receive a year’s worth of college credit since she has passed every exam so far. Fode said that her motivation to take so many advanced courses and do well in school comes from her mother. “She didn't have the greatest childhood, she had all of these issues that she was facing and she managed to work through all of that and is able to do all of these great things with her life,” Fode said. “Despite all of these obstacles she had in front of her, she created a better life for me and my brothers and sisters. I think more than anything else, I want to succeed for her because she did so much to set me up to be successful.”
Parents' names: Rosann and Shaun Fode