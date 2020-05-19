Erickson, Andrew

School: Legacy High School
Future plans: Andrew plans to attend BSC majoring in Computer Science and Education; with tentative plans to continue on to NDSU after two years.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society 2 years, President Education Award, North Dakota Academic Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Tech Club, Science Olympiad; Boy Scouts earning Eagle Scout, CTE Internship
Favorite quote: Have an amazing day!
Favorite memory: Game nights!
Advice to future generations: Don’t forget to do and turn in your work!
Parents' names: Jay and Kriste Erickson