Erickson, Andrew

School: Legacy High School

Future plans: Andrew plans to attend BSC majoring in Computer Science and Education; with tentative plans to continue on to NDSU after two years.

Accomplishments: National Honor Society 2 years, President Education Award, North Dakota Academic Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Tech Club, Science Olympiad; Boy Scouts earning Eagle Scout, CTE Internship

Favorite quote: Have an amazing day!

Favorite memory: Game nights!

Advice to future generations: Don’t forget to do and turn in your work!

Parents' names: Jay and Kriste Erickson

