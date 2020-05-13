Eggl, Elizabeth

School: Bismarck High School
Future plans: Elizabeth is going to pursue a college education at BSC for a year, then see how she feels about the whole thing. That is, of course, dependent on the world not ending before the end of 2020, which is a genuine question that needs to be asked.
Accomplishments: Swim team captain, national honors society, lettered in choir and swimming for 4 years, 4.0 valedictorian.
Extracurriculars: Swimming, art, drama, musicals, Demon update for a while, writing, and costume design.
Favorite quote: "When I go into a place that isn't my home, literally all I'm thinking about is 'please, God, don't let anybody yell at me.'" -Justin McElroy
Favorite memory: Remember that one time I was late to my AP Bio exam, got in a minor fender bender on the way to school, and then cried about it for 24 hours? I do. Very unfortunate at the time, but laughing at oneself is the only way to overcome extreme shame.
Advice to future generations: Read books and ask your English teachers about them. Watch movies and ask your English teachers about them. Most things you ask them about they’re going to know about, and that’s how you get into a 45 minute discussion on the characterization of Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs with your freshman English teacher. Very enlightening.
Parents' names: Angie and Mike Eggl