Davis, Jada

School: Bismarck High School
Future plans: I will be attending Minnesota State University of Moorhead in the fall where I will get my teacher degree.
Extracurriculars: Softball, HOSA, Choir
Favorite memory: All of them! Every single one.
Advice to future generations: This is really it. So I would just say soak it all up. If anything that this whole covid situation has taught me is you never know when the last time is going to be. So just make it the best time while you can.
Parents' names: Tiffany Pinckney