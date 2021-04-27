School: Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock High School
Future plans: Dahl plans to get a degree in music education at Valley City State University. She hopes to one day work as a vocal and choral instructor at the high school or middle school level.
Accomplishments: Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock High School senior Tara Dahl takes pride in her small-town school. As the student council president, she said getting to work closely with her peers and teachers has been a great opportunity. Superintendent Tracy Hanzal said Dahl is always willing to help out her school in any way that she can. He said since HMB is a small school, Dahl’s leadership is especially appreciated. “Her leadership is vital to the success of making HMB an effective learning and positive social environment for students,” Hanzal wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She represents everyone with passion and professionalism and ensures all students are included and feel like they belong.” The daughter of Michelle Dahl, of Hazelton, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Dahl is involved with multiple school clubs and extracurriculars. Her list includes band, choir, the one-act play, student council, track, a peer mentorship program and speech. She said it is important to be an active part of your school community. “We have a sense of community here at HMB,” Dahl said. “There are always people looking out for you and wanting you to be your best. We’re willing to work with you to make sure that you’re comfortable and you’re where you want to be.” While music is a passion of Dahl’s, she said that speech has a special place in her heart. She was the first person from her school to place at the state competition. Last year, she state qualified in five different events and got into all-state. In 2017, Dahl’s father died from cancer. She said the first few years without him were very difficult. While she still misses him, she said she has grown from the experience and knows that even though he isn’t there, he is still watching over her. “He is a huge motivating factor for me and always has been so supportive and encouraging,” Dahl said. “I just hope that I can continue to make him proud.” The National Honor Society member loves volunteering at her church as a Sunday school teacher. She said being able to work with the younger kids and make a positive impact on their day is one of her favorite things to do. “Volunteering is important to me because it gives me an opportunity to give back to the small community that has given so much to me,” Dahl said. “In a small community, everyone is willing to help out at the drop of a hat. And when my dad passed away, they did exactly that. So this is an opportunity for me to reach out and to help other people who need it.” Sayler maintains a 4.0 GPA and scored a 29 on her college entrance exam. She said besides being somewhat of a nerd, her good grades can be attributed to her determination. “There's a part of me that wants to make my teachers, my family, as well as myself proud of what I have accomplished,” Dahl said. “I always try to do my best because I know that I would not be satisfied if I wasn't trying to be the best that I can be.”
Parents' names: Michelle Dahl