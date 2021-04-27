School: Bismarck High School
Accomplishments: Bismarck High School senior Brooke Burgard has been involved with Key Club for the past four years. From hosting food drives to organizing charity walks, Burgard said she enjoys being able to give back. “I like how we are able to impact our community and our school,” Burgard said. “It’s great being a part of a team that can help enrich more lives around us.” The daughter of Lynn and Al Burgard, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Burgard also does volunteer work through National Honor Society and the HOSA-Future Health Professionals club. She has participated in these organizations for three years. Burgard has been on the varsity soccer and cross country team since freshman year. She said being the co-captain of such a great cross country team has been rewarding. “It was such a good group of girls that it was really easy to lead them,” Burgard said. “Even though we came up short by three points, I’m really proud to see how far we’ve come. Seeing our team progress throughout the year and being able to be a leader on that team was the best moment.” Burgard will continue her soccer career at the University of Jamestown, where she will study nursing. While she always had a passion for the medical field, Burgard just recently set her mind on nursing. “With the pandemic and seeing how they are able to be someone’s light in their darkest times was inspiring,” Burgard said. “Being able to comfort someone when they are hurt is something I’ve always wanted to do. I think this is a great way for me to do that.” This past summer, Burgard started working at Edgewood Village as a dining assistant. She said working with the residents helped her decide to pursue nursing. English teacher Rosann Jacobs-Fode said a career in nursing would be perfect for Burgard, who is optimistic and dedicated. She said Burgard has the intelligence and work ethic to achieve any goal she sets her mind to. “Brooke understands the difference between a dream and a goal are the steps we take, and she is taking all the right steps,” Jacobs-Fode wrote in a letter of recommendation. In her free time, Burgard enjoys volunteering at the Central Dakota Humane Society in Mandan. She walks and socializes with the dogs at the shelter. “You know that you’re doing good,” Burgard said. “Just being able to give them the love that they always give us in return and knowing that you are a friendly face for them when they have no one else.”
