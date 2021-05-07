Brynjolfson, Sean

School: Century High School
Future plans: Sean will be attending Cornell University's College of Engineering, studying Computer Science.
Accomplishments: Sean and his team are the back-to-back champions of ND's State Science Bowl. Sean has also won numerous medals between his Regional and State competitions in Science Olympiad. Sean received First Prize in the Belle Mehus Piano Competition in 2020. This past Fall, Sean was elected as Duke of the Century 2021 Homecoming Court. He will graduate as a Valedictorian.
Extracurriculars: Sean participates in Science Olympiad, Science Bowl, Mathletes, Latin Club, Piano, and Soccer.
Favorite quote: “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.”―St. Augustine
Favorite memory: Pushing my little brother in his baby swing downstairs in our old house when he was very little--about a year old.
Advice to future generations: Make fun in everything you do.
Parents' names: John and Cheri Brynjolfson