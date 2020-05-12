Bosch, Aiden

School: Bismarck High School
Future plans: My future plan is to go to a trade school or go to Bismarck State College and get a 2 year degree and figure it out from there.
Extracurriculars: Some of the activities I do is singing for the new generation jazz choir at BHS for the last 2 years.
Favorite quote: "We are here for a short time in life so might have a fun time now."
Favorite memory: Favorite memory was first starting BHS when I transferred from Legacy High, probably one of the best decisions I could ever make.
Advice to future generations: My advice for the future is live your life and don't let anyone bring you down and pursue your happiness in your own way and let no one stop you.
Parents' names: Laura Lausch and Ryan Lausch