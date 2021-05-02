Boehm, Shandel

School: Bismarck State College

Future plans: Black Hill State University for Bachelors.

Accomplishments: Cosmetology License, Associates in Applied Sciences.

Extracurriculars: Dance Coach for Wachter Middle School

Favorite quote: “Be kind and stay humble” “Follow your dreams” “Love is patient, love is kind”

Favorite memory: My daughter

Advice to future generations: Stay in school, pay attention and do your homework and cherish the time with friends and family!

Parents' names: John Boehm, Jodi boehm and Lisa Boehm

