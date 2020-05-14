BHS Demon Cheer Seniors, Aaliyah Miles, Aalayaa Reado, Stephanie Davis, & Nifemi Alabi

School: Bismarck High School
Future plans: Aaliyah: The Hair Academy for Cosmetology; Aalayaa: Dickinson State University for Nursing; Stephanie: The Salon Professional Academy for Massage Therapy; Nifemi: University of North Dakota for Biology on a Pre-Med Track
Favorite memory: We are so very proud of our BHS Demon Cheer Seniors! We are so thankful for the time and talents they dedicated to the Demon Cheer program and Bismarck High School, and can't wait to see what they accomplish in the future! Good luck next year ladies, we will miss you! Don't forget, once a Demon, always a Demon!
Coaches' names: Coach Ranee & Coach Jen