Berger, Jarek

School: Century High School
Future plans: Attend University of Jamestown, shoot competitive trap and get a Fisheries & Wildlife Management degree.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Basketball, baseball, Missouri River Clay Target League
Parents' names: Steve & Karly Berger