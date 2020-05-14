School: Home school
Future plans: I will be attending Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre graduate program.
Accomplishments: All state choir. 4 year Northwest choir festival award. Outstanding section leader CHS choir. CHS Patriot award.
Extracurriculars: Celebration jazz choir. Spanish club. Danced at Northern Plains Dance for 10 years.
Favorite quote: "Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order."-Samuel Beckett
Favorite memory: Performing with my best friends at Northern Plains Dance.
Parents' names: Dave and Jennifer Bender