School: New Salem-Almont High School
Future plans: Becker plans on studying civil engineering at either North Dakota State University or the University of Mary.
Accomplishments: New Salem-Almont High School senior Logan Becker is a four-year letter winner in basketball and football, and a captain for both teams. Superintendent Brian Christopherson said that while Becker is the anchor for the offensive and defensive lines, he also excels off the field. “His willingness to help others, the way he gives credit to people that have helped him along the way, and the high standard he sets for himself are genuinely unique for students today. He is completely unselfish and that’s why he will do well after he leaves New Salem-Almont,” Christopherson wrote in a letter of recommendation. The son of Darcy and Darla Becker, of New Salem, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. The two-sport athlete also is the FFA president, first chair baritone player and band president, and a member of student council, National Honor Society and Acalympics. Being the football captain and the FFA president are among Becker’s proudest achievements. Since joining FFA his freshman year, he has been a two-time state winner in both Team Milk Quality and Products and Team Meats Judging events and has earned eight individual gold pins at state. “The FFA taught me a lot of leadership skills, and being able to become president and being a leader that can pass that back on to a younger generation of students is really important,” Becker said. Becker maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking college-level courses. He said he takes his education seriously, as it helps prepare him for a future career. “It gets stressful at times but I enjoy it, so I always make sure to give it my best,” Becker said. “It's a lot of time management, and making sure that I can give it my all for my teammates and fellow students.” Becker enjoys volunteering with his church and through FFA. His favorite way to give back to his community is preparing and packing meals for those in need. “I’d say growing up, there's a lot of volunteers who helped form me into the man that I am today, and giving back to my community is extremely important,” Becker said. “I know that not everybody has the same opportunities that I do, so if I can give back and help one person for one minute of their lives, that'll be worth it.” Becker also works on his family’s dairy farm. He usually helps out by taking care of the milk cows and feeding calves. He said that while it can be a lot to handle, he helps his family as much as he can since they are always encouraging him to do his best. “It’s tough when you have to milk in the morning, and go to class, and then practice, and come home and finish chores,” Becker said. “It gets to be a lot, but I can see that my dad works really hard and if I can save him a half an hour during the day so he can get a half hour more of sleep, then it’s worth it.”
Parents' names: Darcy and Darla Becker