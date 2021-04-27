School: Bismarck High School
Future plans: She plans to attend the University of North Dakota to study biology. She hopes to one day work as a physical therapist.
Accomplishments: Bismarck High School senior Erin Becker is a leader in her school community. She enjoys giving back by being in Sources of Strength, Key Club and the National Honor Society. Math teacher Tara Brenden said she is impressed by Becker’s kindheartedness and positive attitude. She said Becker is eager to learn and goes above and beyond in everything that she pursues. “Erin is truly an amazing young lady that is wise beyond her years,” Brenden wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is an outstanding young lady who is genuine, intelligent and will do exceptionally well in any situation she encounters.” The daughter of Kristie and Scott Becker, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Becker said she has been swimming since she was 8. She participates in club swimming and started competing with BHS as a seventh grader. She is now the team captain. In her past four years on the varsity team, Becker has qualified for state four times and received All-WDA honors in 2020. Besides making the all-region team, one of her proudest swimming accomplishments was getting to go to the state meet for the first time. “Since swimming was such a big part of my life, it was really nice to be able to go to that big meet when I was a freshman,” Becker said. “It made me feel like it was worth all of the time that I had put in.” Becker is president of the HOSA-Future Health Professionals club. While she knew she wanted to go into the medical field, HOSA helped her decide on a specific track. “When I joined the club, I didn't really know what I wanted to go into exactly and competing at state in some of the events really helped me narrow that down to physical therapy,” Becker said. The National Honor Society member said her favorite organization to volunteer with is Brave the Shave. She enjoys helping with event planning. “I think it’s cool because the people who you’re helping are actually there and you can see the difference you’re making,” Becker said. “I just really like how it gets me into the community, and it’s a really good way to meet new people.” Becker got her certified nursing assistant license in June and now works at Missouri Slope as an activity assistant. Before that, she was busy operating her own small business. In 2015, Becker created Bring on the Batter Bakery. She and her younger sister make and deliver baked goods to order. They have baked for events such as graduation parties and weddings, and mostly deal in cupcakes. While business has slowed because of the pandemic, Becker hopes to find a way to keep it going while in college. Becker maintains a 4.11 weighted GPA and scored a 30 on her college entrance exam. She has taken six advanced placement courses and said her parents were part of the reason why. “The way they have encouraged me to take them has really helped, but it’s also me self-motivating myself because I know it’ll help me in the future,” Becker said.
Parents' names: Kristie and Scott Becker