School: Legacy High School
Future plans: This coming fall, Dylan plans to attend the University of North Texas, where he will pursue a double major in Choral Music Education and Vocal Performance.
Accomplishments: Dylan has received awards which include, but are not limited to, Outstanding Freshman Choir Vocalist, Outstanding Synergy Vocal Ensemble Member, Outstanding Prep Choir 3 Vocalist, Outstanding Concert Choir Bass, University of Mary Outstanding Musicianship, University of Northern Colorado Outstanding Musicianship, North Dakota High School All-State Four Year Award, and North Dakota Academic All-State Honorable Mention team. He has also been recognized as one of the MDU Resources' "Teen[s] of the Week" in partnership with the Bismarck Tribune.
Extracurriculars: Dylan is highly involved in his Music Department at Legacy where he currently serves as President for both the Concert Choir and Gold Standard Vocal Ensemble. Additionally, he has participated in numerous musicals and shows throughout the community including Sleepy Hollow and Bismarck Public Schools productions. Dylan has also taken part in Cross Country, Swimming, Track & Field, and Men's Volleyball Club.
Favorite quote: Dylan's current favorite quote is from performer Sierra Boggess, saying, "You are enough. You are so enough. It is unbelievable how enough you are."
Favorite memory: Dylan's favorite memory thus far is touring and performing in the Boston, Massachusetts area with his choir members and teachers.
Advice to future generations: Dylan would like to encourage students to always follow their heart and their truest passions in life, regardless of what society or peers may be telling them; self fulfillment is of the utmost importance.
Parents' names: Dennis and Jane Beck