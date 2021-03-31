Vikings' Zimmer rejuvenated by additions

One of the worst defensive showings in 60 seasons of Vikings football apparently has convinced an old dog it's time for some new tricks.

"The offenses have changed so much the last four or five years," Mike Zimmer, the Vikings' 64-year-old defensive-minded head coach, said Wednesday. "It's time that we need to do some things differently and change and adapt [defensively]. … Some of it is big change, some of it is minor tweaks."

Zimmer's 475 points allowed last year were nine short of the worst mark in team history. Only six other times have the Vikings allowed 400 points. Three came in the team's first six seasons, before Bud Grant arrived from Canada. One came during the infamous Les Steckel season of 1984. And the other two got Leslie Frazier fired and Zimmer hired.

So, yeah, even though injuries clobbered last year's defense, Zimmer's postseason autopsy also revealed the need for some schematic changes he plans to unveil this fall. So now the guy who years ago was credited with popularizing Double-A gap pressure packages admits he needs to catch up to the game's offensive minds.

"The No. 1 thing we want to do on defense is we want to play fast, we want to play physical, we don't want to be thinking," Zimmer said in his first news conference since the end of the 2020 season.