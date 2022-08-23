 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vikings trim roster to 80, waive Harrison Hand, Shaun Beyer

  • 0

After two seasons in Minnesota, cornerback Harrison Hand is moving on.

The Vikings on Tuesday waived Hand, a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 who played in 14 games in 2020 and nine in 2021. They had to make moves on four players Tuesday to get down to the NFL roster limit of 80.

Minnesota also waived tight end Shaun Beyer, and placed linebacker Ryan Connelly and wide receiver Blake Proehl on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Beyer was signed as a free agent on July 25. He provided some needed depth in training camp after starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a thumb injury Aug. 1, but Smith returned to practice on Monday.

Connelly, who played at Eden Prairie High School, and Proehl both are working their way back from torn ACL injuries and were placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp. Both now must miss at least the first four games of the season, but there is no indication yet that they will be returning at a period shortly after four games.

People are also reading…

The Vikings must get down to the regular-season roster limit of 53 players by next Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News