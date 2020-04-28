Vikings still hope to host draft

The schedule has been jumbled a bit, but the Vikings remain hopeful about hosting an NFL draft later this decade.

Last August, the Vikings sent an "expression of interest" to the NFL to hold the draft in the Twin Cities in 2024, 2025 or 2026.

The coronavirus pandemic moved last week's draft from Las Vegas to a virtual event, so the NFL awarded Las Vegas the 2022 draft. Draft sites are now set for the next three years.

The draft will be in Cleveland in 2021 and in Kansas City, Mo., in 2023. Previously, there were several teams bidding for 2022, although the Vikings weren't one of them. Teams, including the Green Bay Packers, that had been vying for 2022 now will focus on 2024, which could affect when the Vikings might get a draft for the first time.

"Teams in cities that were being discussed for 2022 got bumped down in the discussion to 2024 and beyond," Vikings executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley said Tuesday. "But we're optimistic for one of those three years (2024, 2025 or 2026).

"We're optimistic that we'll get the draft in this market, and we're going to do everything we can to secure it for as early a date as possible."

