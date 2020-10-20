Vikings still hope to have fans

Five home games remain in the Minnesota Vikings' 2020 season, and the team is still hoping to bring fans into U.S. Bank Stadium -- if they can get the go-ahead from the governor.

The Vikings don't expect to put a capacity crowd of 67,200 in the purple seats, owing to pandemic restrictions. They've spent months drawing up plans phasing in a safe return of fans, beginning with a smallish crowd of 3,300, about 5% of the building's capacity.

But to bring in fans, they first need a greenlight from Gov. Tim Walz by the middle of this week. And the prospects aren't promising for those who want to watch the game from seats inside the $1.1 billion stadium. For now, the governor hasn't given any sign that he's ready to open the stadium doors.

Vikings COO Andrew Miller emphasized the organization isn't challenging the severity or difficulty of managing the pandemic. But he said he feels a commitment to the rabid loyalists who bleed purple every fall.

"We believe it's our responsibility to our fans to try to have them at games," Miller said. "It does create more energy for the players on the field."