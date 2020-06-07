Vikings spend big on undrafted free agents

The fact the Minnesota Vikings selected 15 players in the draft meant they could be more selective in undrafted free agency this year -- and uncertainty about the start of the 2020 season meant teams would likely spend more on players they believed could contribute even with COVID-19 concerns wiping out spring practices.

In any case, as the Vikings worked to sign rookie free agents this year, they continued their trend of giving out larger sums of guaranteed money to lock up their undrafted rookies.

According to sources with access to NFLPA salary data, the Vikings guaranteed $473,300 to their 12 undrafted free agents, giving $103,300 in signing bonuses and $370,000 in 2020 base salary guarantees.

The $473,300 sum is the most money the Vikings have guaranteed to undrafted free agents in the Mike Zimmer era, surpassing the $347,500 they guaranteed in 2019 and $316,000 they guaranteed in 2018.

Central Florida cornerback Nevelle Clarke led the group with $115,000 in guaranteed money, receiving a $15,000 signing bonus and $100,000 base salary guarantee. Texas A&M receiver Quartney Davis ($10,000 signing bonus, $100,000 base guarantee) was the only other player to surpass six figures in guaranteed money.

