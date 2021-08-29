Vikings sign Smith, TE Smith out

The injury makes the Vikings even thinner at tight end. Backup Tyler Conklin did not play in the preseason due to a hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen how his health will be for the opener against the Bengals. After that, the Vikings have Brandon Dillon, who spent most of the past two years on the practice squad, raw fifth-round pick Zach Davidson and undrafted rookie Shane Zylstra.

Harrison Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is entering his 10th NFL season and is longest-tenured player on the Vikings. Earlier this year, he said he hoped to sign an extension and finish his career with Minnesota.

"That's a good deal for him," said Vikings hall of fame safety Paul Krause, who has a good relationship with Smith. "He's a very good player. I'd keep him around, too. They need him. He keeps that defensive backfield in somewhat right shape."

Krause, the NFL's career leader with 81 interceptions, retired at age 37 after the 1979 season. When his extension runs out after the 2025 season, Smith would be on the verge of turning 37 in February 2026.

"I think he can play until he wants to," Krause said. "He keeps himself in great shape and he very seldom gets hurt, so I think he's got a good chance to play out that contract."

Smith was one of six Minnesota stars who did not play during a preseason in which the Vikings went 0-3.

