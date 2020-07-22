Vikings set ticket policy for limited capacity

The team informed roughly 60,000 season ticket holders in a letter this week that “significantly reduced capacity” is possible. Fans who keep tickets will be credited for any games cancelled or missed due to limited capacity or a full refund, if requested.Under limited capacity, the Vikings will give priority to seat license owners with more to be determined.

A different game-day experience should be expected for any fans allowed to attend, including the possibility of a mask requirement and social-distanced seating.

For now, the NFL is gearing up for a regular season, starting Sept. 13 vs. Green Bay for the Vikings. Rookies and quarterbacks report Thursday, when they will take an initial coronavirus test; two negative results taken three days apart are required for initial entry into team facilities.

The NFLPA on Tuesday reported 95 players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, prior to league-wide testing in the coming weeks.

JEFFERSON, OTHERS PICKS SIGN

The Vikings began what is expected to be a flurry of rookie agreements and signings this week with their first draft pick, receiver Justin Jefferson, according to a league source.