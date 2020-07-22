Vikings set ticket policy for limited capacity

Mike Zimmer may not be coaching on the final year of his contract this fall after all.
The Vikings are finalizing a new multiyear deal for Zimmer on Wednesday, according to NFL Network, preparing to reward the seventh-year coach following his second playoff win in New Orleans in January. Zimmer led the 10-6 Vikings to a third postseason appearance in his sixth season in Minnesota last year.
Zimmer, 64, is tied for the seventh-longest tenured NFL head coach, behind only Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid. Under Zimmer, the Vikings are 57-38-1 (.599) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs.
Zimmer was set to enter the final year of his contract, which ran congruently with general manager Rick Spielman’s contract, currently set to expire after the 2020 season.
If an extension is finalized this week, it will happen as Vikings players begin arriving at team headquarters for the start of the season. Rookies, quarterbacks and select other players are expected Thursday.
LIMITED CAPACITY EXPECTED AT GAMES
Ahead of what is expected to be limited capacity, at least, for Vikings games at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, the team is allowing fans to opt out of season ticket plans in 2020 for credit in 2021.
The team informed roughly 60,000 season ticket holders in a letter this week that “significantly reduced capacity” is possible. Fans who keep tickets will be credited for any games cancelled or missed due to limited capacity or a full refund, if requested.Under limited capacity, the Vikings will give priority to seat license owners with more to be determined.
A different game-day experience should be expected for any fans allowed to attend, including the possibility of a mask requirement and social-distanced seating.
For now, the NFL is gearing up for a regular season, starting Sept. 13 vs. Green Bay for the Vikings. Rookies and quarterbacks report Thursday, when they will take an initial coronavirus test; two negative results taken three days apart are required for initial entry into team facilities.
The NFLPA on Tuesday reported 95 players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, prior to league-wide testing in the coming weeks.
JEFFERSON, OTHERS PICKS SIGN
The Vikings began what is expected to be a flurry of rookie agreements and signings this week with their first draft pick, receiver Justin Jefferson, according to a league source.
Jefferson, the 21-year-old former LSU star receiver, became the second of 15 draft picks to agree to his rookie deal. Jefferson, the 22nd-overall pick, will get a $7.1 million signing bonus on a fully guaranteed four-year, $13.1 million deal. Rookie contract values are slotted based on draft position. Seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley agreed to terms earlier this month.
Jefferson is expected to compete for the No. 2 receiver job behind Adam Thielen, but full practices with pads won’t happen until testing and an 18-day acclimation period is complete.
The Vikings also agreed to terms with a third draft pick Wednesday in fourth-round linebacker Troy Dye, according to a league source. Dye, the 132nd-overall pick, agreed to a contract expected to have a roughly $650,000 signing bonus on a four-year deal worth about $4 million.
At least a few Vikings rookies, including second-round tackle Ezra Cleveland, are expecting to wrap up contracts Thursday upon reporting for camp and taking an initial coronavirus test, according to league sources.
