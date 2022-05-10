Vikings rookie Cine gets his number

Rookie safety Lewis Cine will wear No. 16 for the Vikings after all.

Cine, after being selected with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the draft on April 28, was introduced to the media the next day and presented with No. 6. He said then that he wanted No. 16, his number at Georgia, but that it was unavailable.

On Tuesday, though, the Vikings announced that Cine will wear No. 16. The team provided no additional comment.

Cine was not available Tuesday for comment. He will be available Friday, the first day of a two-day rookie minicamp.

“I wanted to pick 16, but the option wasn’t there, so the closest thing to 16 was the six without the one,” Cine said on April 29 about his initial number selection.

The Vikings on Tuesday announced jersey numbers for their draft picks, for free agents they signed during the offseason and made note of number changes.

Among free-agent signees, linebacker Za’Darius Smith, as expected, will wear No. 55, which he had donned the past three seasons for Green Bay. The number had been worn the past eight years by linebacker Anthony Barr, who was not re-signed by the Vikings.

Among number changes, running back Dalvin Cook had said last October he would switch from No. 33 to his old Florida State No. 4 and cornerback Cameron Dantzler had posted last month on social media that he would switch from No 27 to No. 3, his old number at Mississippi State. Those changes are now official and come in the second season in which players at their positions can wear single-digit numbers. Had those players changed last year, they would have had to pay a jersey re-stocking fee, but now they won’t have to pay anything. With Dantzler taking No. 3, punter Jordan Berry has switched to No. 6.

Other notable number changes are running back Alexander Mattison going from No. 25 to No. 2, safety Camryn Bynum switching from No. 43 to No. 24, guard Wyatt Davis from No. 51 to No. 52, and defensive end Patrick Jones II from No. 93 to No. 91. Mattison wore No. 22 in high school and at Boise State, but safety Harrison Smith has that number for the Vikings. And Bynum, Davis and Jones all went back to their college numbers at California, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, respectively.

Among other Vikings draft picks, numbers have been assigned to cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23), guard Ed Ingram (67), linebacker Brian Asamoah (33), cornerback Akayleb Evans (21), edge rusher Esezi Otomewo (90), running back Ty Chandler (32), tackle Vederian Lowe (63), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) and tight end Nick Muse (34).

Among other notable free-agent signees, numbers have been assigned to defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97), linebacker Jordan Hicks (58), tight end Johnny Mundt (86), guards Jesse Davis (73), Chris Reed (62) and Austin Schlottmann (65) and cornerbacks Chandon Sulliban (39) and Nate Hairston (27).

