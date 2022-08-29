Vikings' RB Mattison drawing trade interest

At least 12 teams have called the Vikings to express interest in trading for backup running back Alexander Mattison, a source said Monday.

Mattison is entering the final year of his contract and there have been no serious talks about him signing an extension before the season. That’s because sources say Mattison, who has spent the past three seasons as Dalvin Cook’s backup, wants to be a starting running back.

A source said the Vikings probably would need to get a third- or fourth-round draft pick if they were to make a deal. Even if Mattison were to leave the team next March as a free agent, the Vikings would be in line to receive a compensatory draft pick.

Another reason the Vikings might be reluctant to trade the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Mattison now is that they like having another big back along with the 5-10, 210-pound Cook. The other running backs behind Cook are speedy, change-of-pace runners in 6-1, 210-pound Kene Nwangwu and 5-11, 204-pound rookie Ty Chandler.

Also, Cook has been injury prone and Mattison has been a solid backup. In four games that Cook missed last season, Mattison rushed for 90 or more yards in three of them.