Vikings put their trust in Brian O'Neill at right tackle

“I can clean up some penalties,” said O’Neill, who has allowed two sacks in his career. “A lot of it is having a better understanding of the system and what you’re asked to do in certain formations and where the ball wants to hit -- those kinds of things. That comes with time, and hopefully I can dial in a little bit more mentally and clean up some penalties.” O’Neill also wants to refine some run-game techniques and improve against defensive line twists, but the public comments reflect why Vikings coaches trust him. Behind the scenes, Kubiak said, he saw “extreme confidence” from the 6-foot-7, 305-pound right tackle upon reporting for training camp.

“The first thing I saw with him when I walked in the building this year, I see confidence,” Kubiak said. “I see extreme confidence, knows exactly what we’re doing, why we’re doing it and has great ideas as a player. He’s a very bright player.”

Confidence for this Vikings offense also comes from Kubiak’s return, this time as coordinator since Kevin Stefanski was hired as the Browns head coach. Kubiak has kept a similar playbook and, just as important, kept the same language communicating play calls and adjustments.