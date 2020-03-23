Vikings players, systems to be tested

As Ben Goessling wrote over the weekend, the moves were foreshadowed in Mike Zimmer’s comments shortly after the season ended with a lopsided playoff loss to the 49ers.

“At the end of the day, it ends up being a young man's game,” Zimmer said at the time. “The more that we as coaches can help develop these young guys, the quicker that we can help develop them, the better it is for them.”

Even if you took Zimmer at his word at the time, the offseason has been dramatic. Losses that I thought were “or” situations turned out to be “and” situations -- Waynes AND Alexander; Griffen AND Joseph.

The second part of that quote, though, underscores the challenge ahead. Out of necessity more than arrogance -- but certainly with a healthy mix of both -- the Vikings will be leaning on their coaches and systems now more than ever.

On defense, Zimmer’s history of developing players -- particularly in the secondary, where the Vikings are dramatically remaking their cornerback group -- and putting them in schemes that emphasize sound techniques plus third down efficiency will be put to the test. There figures to be an influx of talent with two first-round picks and 12 choices overall, but it will by definition be raw talent that needs to grow up in a hurry in a young man’s game.