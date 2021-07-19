Vikings’ Pierce could miss start of training camp with calf injury

Even though the Vikings will have nose tackle Michael Pierce in training camp for the first time this year, they could have to wait a little longer than expected for him to be on the field.

A source said that Pierce could miss the first couple weeks of training camp after recently suffering a calf injury while working out on his own. The injury is believed to be minor, but could still mean the Vikings begin training camp without the defensive tackle pairing they envisioned this spring: Dalvin Tomlinson, who signed with the team in March, lining up next to Pierce.

Pierce, who signed a three-year deal with the Vikings last March, will play his first year with the team in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns his asthma could lead to additional complications if he contracted COVID-19. Pierce said this spring he's fully vaccinated, and had dropped his weight to 341 pounds, with lower body fat than he'd ever had during his NFL career.

Gladney's grand jury date set

A Texas grand jury will hear evidence against Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney on July 29, according to Dallas County court records, with the possibility of indicting him on a charge of felony domestic assault in the middle of the team's training camp.