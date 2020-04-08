Vikings owed extra picks again

Only the New England Patriots were awarded more compensatory picks than the Vikings for the NFL draft. The Vikings have three additional selections, including a third rounder, for the draft April 23-25.

After last month's free-agent exodus, the Vikings are again positioned well to reap draft capital for departed talent in the 2021 draft. But updated rules in the recently approved collective bargaining agreement make projecting those future draft picks a volatile exercise before games are played.

The Vikings might gain two to four comp picks (the maximum) for the 2021 draft after losing qualified free agents in cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, defensive end Stephen Weatherly, and safeties Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse.

The projections are a third-round pick for Waynes and a sixth-rounder for Alexander, who both signed with the Bengals -- Waynes for $14 million annually and Alexander for $4 million.

Whether that's all the Vikings get falls on mid-level signings like Sendejo and Kearse, who will need to be valued among the top 35% of free agents -- an increased threshold from 50% -- to return compensatory picks. The biggest change to the NFL's formula -- a veiled equation ranking free agents by average salary, playing time and postseason awards -- is the inclusion of incentives and bonuses.