After waiting patiently over the past week, the Vikings seemed to be in position on Sunday to finally interview Ejiro Evero.

They never got a chance.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Carolina Panthers have hired Evero as their next defensive coordinator.

The news came less than 24 hours after the Denver Broncos released Evero from his contract. He spent last season as their defensive coordinator and had two years left on his deal, which reportedly was terminated after he he discussed his future with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton last week.

There’s a notable a connection between Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and Evero as both worked together on the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff. That past relationship was thought to tip the scales in favor of the Vikings at some point.

Instead, the Panthers swooped in and hired Evero, who recently helped the Broncos finish No. 7 in total defense (320 yards per game) and No. 14 in scoring defense (21.1 points per game).

It’s been a couple of weeks since the Vikings fired former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Since then, they have interviewed New Orleans Saints assistant coach Ryan Nielsen, Seattle Seahawks assistant coach Sean Desai, their own assistant coach Mike Pettine and, most notably, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores.

That list of candidates shrank when Nielsen accepted a job to be the defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, and Desai withdrew his name to focus his attention on becoming the defensive coordinator of, ironically, the Broncos.

Now that the Vikings have missed out on Evero they will presumably be waiting on pins and needles for Flores. He’s considered by some to be the favorite to be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. If Flores comes off the board, Pettine will be the only candidate remaining.