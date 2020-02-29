Vikings looking at a rebuild

Defensive end Everson Griffen voided the final three years of his deal in January (though Zimmer said this week he expects Griffen to return to the Vikings), and the team could recoup $10.4875 million in cap space by releasing Joseph. Any combination of moves could trigger a shift on defense in 2020, and Zimmer said they might have to change some of their “pressures, coverages and fronts” to suit a new group of defenders.

The Vikings could lean on new defensive assistant Dom Capers for different blitz looks, using the former head coach and defensive coordinator’s expertise with zone blitzes and unorthodox fronts from the 3-4 scheme he ran especially with the Steelers and Packers.

The Vikings might not have as much of the plug-and-play approach they’ve enjoyed on defense in recent years.

“It is what it is,” Zimmer said of potential changes on defense. “If it is that way, then we just have to do a good job keeping guys in there and making sure they can play and trying to help them as best we can. We’re not going to cry because we don’t have some of those guys.

“Our job is to figure out how to get guys in there and get them to play.”

Contract for Cousins?