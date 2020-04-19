Vikings' line still needs work

Even if Reiff, 31, remains at left tackle in 2020, he doesn't look to be a long-term piece at that spot. It's also a potential issue for the cash-strapped Vikings that he's on the books for salary-cap numbers of $13.2 million in 2020 and $13.95 million in 2021. He might at some point be asked to restructure his contract or be released.

Against the backdrop of uncertainty with Reiff, ranked 38th last season by Pro Football Focus among 71 NFL tackles, the Vikings might look to take a tackle early in the draft. They have the Nos. 22 and 25 picks in the first round and the No. 58 selection in the second round.

The Vikings could look to take a left tackle or might look for a possible right tackle. Brian O'Neill could be a candidate to move to left tackle, which would create an opening at right tackle.

"They can get better on the offensive line," said Dane Brugler, draft analyst for The Athletic. "I think with one of those two first-round picks, it makes a lot of sense to address offensive tackle because it's a very deep group this year in the first round, and then there's a drop off."

Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr., Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Louisville's Mekhi Becton and Georgia's Andrew Thomas all figure to be gone when the Vikings pick at No. 22. But several intriguing tackles could be available at No. 22 or No 25.