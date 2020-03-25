Vikings ink WR Sharpe

Sharpe talked about joining the Vikings in a video message on Twitter.

"I just want to thank everybody in the organization, all of the fans and every single one of my new teammates for welcoming me to the Viking family with open arms," Sharpe said. "I'm super excited. I'm ready to get going and I'm extremely humbled by the opportunity that you've given me."

Zettel will look to return to an earlier form. After his solid 2017 season, Zettel was surprisingly waived by the Lions before the 2018 season. He's been well traveled since then.

Zettel got into 15 games with the Browns as a reserve in 2018. Last year, he played four regular-season games as a reserve with the Bengals and one with the 49ers.

Zettel played in all three of San Francisco's playoff games. That included being in for 11 defensive snaps in a 27-10 divisional playoff win over the Vikings and for 15 in the 31-20 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

BENGALS INK BELL

Former Ohio State star Vonn Bell is reportedly coming back to Ohio to continue his NFL career.

Bell has agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.