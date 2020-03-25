Vikings ink WR Sharpe

The Vikings are at least trying to address the recent departure of two stars.
The salary cap-challenged team agreed to contract terms Wednesday with Tennessee free-agent wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and with San Francisco free-agent defensive end Anthony Zettel. Sharpe will try to make up for the loss of Stefon Diggs, who was traded last week to Buffalo, and Zettel could help in the quest to replace Everson Griffen, who announced last week he would not return as a free agent.
Sharpe got a one-year, $1 million deal, including a $175,000 signing bonus, and could make as much as $500,000 additional with incentives. Terms were not immediately available on Zettel.
Sharpe caught 25 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns last season. In three seasons with the Titans, Sharpe, a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Massachusetts, had 92 receptions for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns. He was on injured reserve in 2017 because of a stress fracture in his foot.
Zettel, a sixth-round pick by Detroit in 2016 out of Penn State, had 6 1/2 sacks for the Lions while starting all 16 games in 2017. However, the next two seasons he had no sacks in 25 games as a reserve with Cleveland, Cincinnati and the 49ers.
Sharpe and Zettel both could compete to start. But better options at wide receiver and defensive end could surface in next month's draft. The Vikings will have 12 picks, including Nos. 22 and 25 in the first round.
Sharpe talked about joining the Vikings in a video message on Twitter.
"I just want to thank everybody in the organization, all of the fans and every single one of my new teammates for welcoming me to the Viking family with open arms," Sharpe said. "I'm super excited. I'm ready to get going and I'm extremely humbled by the opportunity that you've given me."
Zettel will look to return to an earlier form. After his solid 2017 season, Zettel was surprisingly waived by the Lions before the 2018 season. He's been well traveled since then.
Zettel got into 15 games with the Browns as a reserve in 2018. Last year, he played four regular-season games as a reserve with the Bengals and one with the 49ers.
Zettel played in all three of San Francisco's playoff games. That included being in for 11 defensive snaps in a 27-10 divisional playoff win over the Vikings and for 15 in the 31-20 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.
BENGALS INK BELL
Former Ohio State star Vonn Bell is reportedly coming back to Ohio to continue his NFL career.
Bell has agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bell was a second-round draft choice of the New Orleans Saints in 2016 and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. In 2019 -- the first season in which Bell did not play all 16 games -- he collected 86 tackles, his first career interception, two fumbles forced, five fumble recoveries with a touchdown and 1.5 sacks.
Bell's five passes defended and 63 solo tackles in 2019 were career highs. He started 13 games and missed three with a knee injury.
WILLIAMS WANTS TRADE OR RELEASE
Trent Williams wants the Redskins to trade or release him.
Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with the front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline, with agent Jim Taylor saying they were “unable (or unwilling)” to do so.
In November, Williams revealed he had cancer and said that situation led him to distrust the Redskins' medical staff and organization as a whole. The 31-year-old at the time said “there's no trust there” with president Bruce Allen, who was fired after Washington's 3-13 season.
SEAHAWKS SIGN DORSETT
The Seattle Seahawks made a significant addition to their wide receiver group by agreeing to a one-year contract Tuesday with Phillip Dorsett.
After a slow start to the new league year, Seattle has picked up steam in the past few days, bolstering its offense line with four signings and trading Monday for a presumptive starting cornerback in Quinton Dunbar.
Dorsett addresses another need for Seattle, providing depth and additional speed on the outside for quarterback Russell Wilson. He’ll be part of a group of wide receivers that won’t be lacking for quickness. Dorsett is likely to compete with David Moore, Malik Turner and John Ursua for the No. 3 role in Seattle’s offense. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are expected to be the starters.
PACKERS KEEP LEWIS
The Green Bay Packers are keeping veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis as he gets ready for his 15th NFL season, third with the Packers.
The 35-year-old Lewis caught 15 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown last season. He started each of the Packers’ two playoff games.
Lewis, a 2006 first-round pick from UCLA, played 12 seasons with Jacksonville before coming to Green Bay. Lewis ranks third in Jaguars history in receptions (375) and second in touchdown catches (33).
49ERS TAB BENJAMIN
The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent receiver Travis Benjamin.
The 30-year-old Benjamin provides depth at receiver after Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency. San Francisco has Deebo Samuel set at one spot, Kendrick Bourne returning and Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd coming off injuries. The Niners also could use one of their two first-round picks for a receiver.
Benjamin entered the league as a fourth-round pick by Cleveland in 2012 and was on the Browns in 2014 when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was the team's offensive coordinator. Benjamin played only five games last year for the Chargers because of a quadriceps injury. His best year came in 2015 for the Browns when he had 68 catches for 966 yards and five TDs.
Information for the Associated Press was in the roundup portion of this story.
