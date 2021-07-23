Vikings in ‘discussions’ with offensive line coach over COVID-19 vaccine

The leaguewide vaccination push, joined by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer fervently stating his case in June for why players should get vaccinated, appears to be working. Nearly 80% of all NFL players have at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday morning, according to Dr. Allen Sills, the league's top medical official.

Only five NFL teams have fewer than 70% of players vaccinated ahead of training camp, Sills said, while nine teams are already over 90% vaccination. When the Vikings ended the offseason program in mid-June, sources said the team was nearing 60%, indicating they're likely among the many teams over 70% at this point.

To encourage players to get vaccinated this spring, the Vikings hosted independent medical experts, former players and NFL Players Association officials, and had a videoconference with Sills to answer questions and concerns. A handful of Vikings players, including defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, receiver Adam Thielen and safety Harrison Smith, said last month they had yet to be vaccinated.

"Making sure individuals have their questions answered and they have the most accurate information," Sills said. "That's been one of our biggest priorities. Let's not get information from Instagram or Facebook posts. Let's try to hear from the most reputable authorities about what the real medical facts are."

Another coach, Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich, will reportedly not be with New England during the 2021 season "in a decision related to the COVID-19 vaccine," according to ESPN.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.