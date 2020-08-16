Vikings hope move helps Elflein

Offensive line coach Rick Dennison played a big role in the decision to move Elflein based on his comfort level at right guard in college.

“Obviously, there were no reps to go off of that this year,” said Kubiak, referring to an offseason that was limited to virtual learning only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we’re looking at the big picture. Pat’s a good player. He had a good year. Obviously, we’re going to have to fill the other guard spot. Rick and I sat down with Pat. Just felt like this was the best move for us to make right now and go get competitive. Let’s see what happens, but I think Pat’s very comfortable there and he’s a good football player who works his tail off.”

Cook resting up

Running back Dalvin Cook certainly will be well rested heading into the start of padded practices on Monday.

The star running back, still in discussions with the team on a long-term contract extension, didn’t do much more than stand and watch his backups during Sunday’s team drills.

Friday, Cook said he never wavered on the decision to report on time and be in pads come Monday. Kubiak said that commitment surprised no one at team headquarters.