Vikings hope for big things from Wonnum

As a polarizing prospect out of South Carolina, Wonnum is 6-5, 258 pounds. He has 34 1/8-inch arms and 10 1/2-inch hands.

You'd struggle to create a better clone in a lab.

That said, Hunter has gone on to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks, while Wonnum isn't even a lock to make the team out of training camp.

While there's a lot to like about Wonnum from a physical standpoint, he needs to refine his technique to make an impact at the next level. Which means the comparisons to Hunter should probably stop.

Not that Wonnum is backing down from the challenge. That much was clear simply from talking to him after the draft.

"It depends on the makeup of each kid," Spielman said. "I think with this kid he's looking forward to that challenge. I think when he hears a comparison like that to a Danielle Hunter, he says, 'This team just drafted me and believes that I have potential to be something like that.' And I think it's going to make him do everything he can to try to reach that very high goal.