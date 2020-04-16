Vikings have struggled picking receivers

The Vikings came up big when they took Randy Moss with the No. 21 pick of the 1998 NFL draft. But they've been missing that first-round magic with wide receivers ever since.

Four times in the past two decades, they Vikings picked a receiver in the first round. The results have been underwhelming, to say the least.

Troy Williamson went No. 7 overall in 2005, Percy Harvin No. 22 in 2009, Cordarrelle Patterson No. 29 in 2013 and Laquon Treadwell No. 23 in 2016.

The Vikings need a receiver, and have the Nos. 22 and 25 picks in the first round of the NFL's April 23-25 draft. It is considered an excellent draft for receivers.

Still, former Vikings coach Mike Tice believes that, if the Vikings are looking for players with the best chance of making an big early impact, it would be prudent to draft at other positions in the first round. A receiver could wait until the second round. They have the No. 58 pick in the second.